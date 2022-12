A midweek packed with big results, outstanding moments and eye-catching contributions across all six games... the latter certainly applies to Robert Snodgrass.

Sportsound waxed lyrical on the midfielder's show against St Johnstone and Sportscene presenter Sutherland has backed that up by putting him in the heart of his team.

The Jambos ended their Perth hoodoo and they owe a few thanks for that to the former Scotland international.