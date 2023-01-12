Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Marcus Rashford extended his scoring run to a career-best six straight games with his double against Charlton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old's tally for the season is 15 - three times as many as he scored last term.

Already he has exceeded his return from all but two campaigns in a career during which he has performed well enough to win 51 England caps. From this position, few would be surprised at Rashford going way past his highest total of 22, from the 2019-20 season.

Manager Erik ten Hag certainly wouldn't, providing Rashford keeps his focus.

"It doesn't matter if you are in the game or not, you have to keep focusing on scoring the goals," said the Dutchman last week, when asked by BBC Sport if Rashford can keep improving.

"A player like Marcus, but others in our squad - Anthony Martial is the same - when they stay in the game, mentally and are focused, with 100% concentration, they have the skills and only need one moment to change the game in a positive way."

In June, Rashford's career appeared to be at something of a crossroads.

He had been left out of the England squad for the four Nations League games on the back of a campaign that began with shoulder surgery he had delayed to allow him to play at Euro 2020 - a tournament which ended with the mental anguish of a missed shootout penalty he had been brought on specifically to take.

The man who captured the attention and hearts of a nation during lockdown for his ceaseless campaigning to combat child poverty was finding his day job a struggle.

He needed a reset.

