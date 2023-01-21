About 60 Tottenham fans held a protest against club owners ENIC and chairman Daniel Levy at the training ground in Enfield on Saturday.

Spurs are yet to make a signing in the winter transfer window and have been struggling with their form this season.

A 2-0 home defeat by north London rivals and Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday, was followed by a 4-2 loss at Manchester City on Thursday.

They are fifth, five points from the Champions League places and face Fulham on Monday (20:00 GMT).

The supporters told BBC Sport they were protesting over a lack of investment in the football side and claimed there was no communication between the board and the fans.

On Tuesday, Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust reiterated its calls for the board to outline the strategy and vision for the club, calling for "clarity and commitment".

Spurs, who moved into their £1bn stadium in 2019, spent 169m euros (£148m) on new players in the summer, according to Transfermarkt, external, on new players, including £60m deal for Brazil forward Richarlison.

Deloitte put the club ninth in its Money League study, which ranks the world's richest clubs by revenue, with Spurs making 442.8 (523m euros) from the 2021-22 season.

Uncertainty has surrounded the future of manager Antonio Conte, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign.

This week, he said it was not his sole responsibility to explain the situation at the club and that other figures should be held to account over the team's indifferent form.

The Italian has endured a troubled time at Tottenham, questioning the transfer strategy and even if he is the right man for the job.