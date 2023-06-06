Moyes said it is a "thrill" to be in a European final as a manger and hopes it is the start of something and that "the best years are to come".

It is 10 days since West Ham last played a game and Moyes hope's it is not "too much" and confirmed that they have been away together to train and relax.

He had been "impressed" with opponents Fiorentina and said: "They've already got to one cup final. It shows you they have something. The manager has done a really great job in a short time."

On the different styles of play, he said: "I think there are two different cultures playing this game. Italian culture and British culture. But I have every faith our team can go about things the right way, do it professionally, learn from last season and fight for everything we possibly can."

When asked whether there was extra motivation for Declan Rice if he was leaving, he was coy in his response and said: "Our focus is winning the game tomorrow night and nothing else."

On Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal playing the final in their homes country, he said: "We had a chance to get to this final and I'm so glad we have because Tomas and Vladimir have been great servants for West Ham United and they've been good for us."