Analysing Hodgson's amazing 2022-23 record
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Sometimes it can help to be the firefighting hero.
Roy Hodgson's record when parachuted in to replace Patrick Vieira for the final 10 games last season was outstanding.
He won half of them, his side scoring a full goal more per game on average than they had managed under their French boss.
The Eagles passed the eye test too, with their talented young playmakers given licence to thrill and taking full advantage.
Scratch under the surface though, and it is by no means certain such success will automatically translate to a full season.
For instance, the 10 games that immediately preceded Vieira losing his job were almost entirely against teams in the top half of the table, including the runaway leaders Arsenal and Manchester City.
They were always unlikely to get many wins from those fixtures.
Conversely, the final 10 matches were all against teams in and around the relegation zone - bar Spurs, who were experiencing their own implosion when Palace played them.
Sure, it is very difficult to play clubs fighting for their lives, but there was a reason the likes of Leeds, Leicester and Southampton were near the bottom and Palace took advantage.
It is unusual a fixture list will throw up such quirks.
Palace's underlying numbers were clearly impressive under Hodgson, and his character, dignity and tactical acumen undoubtedly made a huge difference.
Yet, with a 10-month season sprawling ahead of him, and the need to make significant decisions about recruitment, player sales and the club's future, there is a lot of pressure on his shoulders.
When the emergency is cleared, firefighters usually move on to the next call.
The challenge for this hero - having chosen to stick around - is whether he can rebuild the Palace.