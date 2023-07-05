Manchester United supporter Michala Hulme speaking on BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast about the club's transfer budget: "For me, the priority would have been a striker. It's great we have signed Mason Mount, but a striker is more important.

"If we have only got £100m or £120m to spend, and we have just spent £60m, that pot is getting less and less. I am struggling to think who we will buy for that amount who is world class and get us 20 goals a season.

"If somebody from the recruitment department is out there listening, please do not rely on Anthony Martial to get us goals. It's not going to happen."

Host Joe McGrath also reflected on United's inability to extract profits from player sales: "I can't think anyone that we have sold for a profit - and we're trying to make money to bring in players?

"I think the Glazers might have to splash some cash, but will that happen? Probably not.

"I am not really happy with how things are going and if Martial starts, it's not even worth talking about."

Listen to the latest episode now on BBC Sounds