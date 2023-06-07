Docherty on new arrivals, 'blank canvas' rebuild & McInnes reunion
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
New Dundee manager Tony Docherty has been speaking to the media as he preapres for the club's top-flight return.
Here are the key points:
Docherty thanked the previous management team and praised the job Gary Bowyer did in leading the club back to the Premiership at the first attempt.
As well bringing in Stuart Taylor as assistant, Docherty has also added a head of recruitment – who he can’t name yet because he is currently working in England - and a head of sports science.
On new signings Joe Shaugnessy and Scott Tiffoney, he says they are the type of characters he wants at the club, citing the fact Tiffoney is moving to the area and covered 15km in the recent play off game against Ross County.
Docherty wouldn’t be drawn on how many more players he needs to sign, saying the focus will be "quality not quantity".
He is relishing having a "blank canvas" to work from as he builds his own squad, having been at clubs before where you come in and are left with players you didn’t want.
Docherty is looking forward to coming up against Derek McInnes and says the games against Kilmarnock will probably be the first he looks for when the fixtures are published.