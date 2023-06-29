'He’s a playmaker like Pirlo'

Former Newcastle defender Olivier Bernard discusses likely new signing Sandro Tonali on the latest podcast from BBC Radio Newcastle: "He’s a playmaker, very much like Andrea Pirlo, he is very tidy.

"Technically, his awareness is unreal. This season I've watched him play and he's a bit quicker than Pirlo, but his awareness is what makes a difference.

"His passing range and his battling is great, he works hard and that’s probably what Eddie Howe fell in love with."

