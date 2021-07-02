On this day: Man City sign Yaya Toure

On 2 July 2010, Manchester City signed midfielder Yaya Toure from Barcelona for £24m.

Toure, a Champions League and La Liga winner with the Catalan giants, went on to score 79 goals in 316 appearances during an eight-year stint at Etihad Stadium.

He helped City to their first-ever Premier League title in 2012, repeating that feat in 2014 and 2018, as well as winning the FA Cup and two League Cups.

After leaving the club in 2018, the Ivory Coast captain had short spells at Olympiacos and China League One side Qingdao Huanghai.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year winner is currently an assistant coach at Russian Premier League club Akhmat Grozny.