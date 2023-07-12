'We want to make fans proud' - Mount

Mason Mount said he wants to make fans proud after representing Manchester United in front of them for the first time.

Erik ten Hag's first summer signing Mount played the first half as United beat Leeds 2-0 in their pre-season opener in Oslo.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Mount said: "I've seen it first hand now. When we turned up last night and when we turned up at the stadium today, the support has been amazing.

"They came out and showed up for us today and it's amazing to see.

"This is what we want to play for and we want to make them proud."

Reflecting on his first week as a United player, Mount added: "We've been working very hard [in training], so it's good to now put it into practice and play on the pitch now.

"That first week is mostly focused on getting the legs going again, getting the distance in the legs by running. But we've definitely been working on a few tactics as well, coming into this game. I've definitely got a great understanding of how the manager wants to work and how the boys play.

"Obviously now it's about using these games to work at it more and and putting it into practice when we get on the pitch. It was a good start today, a good win. As I said, it's important to get the minutes in the legs, but it's important to win as well and that's what we want to do this season.

"All of us had a tough week, but it's great to have that 45 minutes in the tank now."