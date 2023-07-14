Former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty says he gets "abused every single day of my life".

Lafferty, who signed for West of Scotland League side Johnstone Burgh this week, says he is even targeted when performing day-to-day tasks.

The 35-year-old was banned by the Scottish FA for 10 games last season for his use of sectarian language while a Kilmarnock player, but says he regrets his actions and that the abuse he faces has to be taken into account.

“Obviously, I regret what I said,” said the Northern Ireland international, speaking to Sky Sports Scotland. "I had one or two drinks in me and someone tried to take the mickey out of me, but I obviously reacted in the wrong way.

“I think everyone has to realise I get that every single day of my life, I get stuff said about my kids and my family. It’s no excuse for what I said, but I get abused every single day of my life.

"I nip around the corner for a pint of milk or a newspaper, someone will try and wind me up and I usually just laugh at them. And one incident that I reacted [to] it’s the headline in most of the UK."