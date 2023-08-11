On getting to know his players quickly, having faced Wolves twice as Bournemouth manager last season: "I had a decent understanding before, but you only touch the surface [as an opposition manager]. When you walk into the group, it's a completely different amount of information you can gather about people, their strengths and weaknesses. We're early in the process of that, but we've had a good two days and I feel like we're getting to know each other well."

O'Neil is keen to address Wolves' shortage of goals from last season: "We have good attacking players, exciting players that can cause problems and create things individually. My job is to try to help with the structure, how we progress up the pitch, arriving in dangerous areas more often and, of course, being clinical."

On the prospect of incoming transfers, O'Neil said: "A lot's been made of it outside. I think it's really clear on where it is - but never say never, things move fast. There's a real focus from me on what we have here. We have some incredible players and a group that is together."

O'Neil is not setting any long-term targets for the season ahead, adding: "My goal at the minute is to work with the players, improve their understanding and get them into a place where we can be competitive in every game. If we do that, we'll win enough matches to have a successful season. What position that is, it's too early for me to say. But I'm really positive."

On Manchester United: "I think they'll be better than they were last season. It's a big challenge. The big challenge for me is every other club in the Premier League has been working towards this game for six weeks and we've had a very different pre-season to that. It's not how you'd ideally want to prepare for the first game but there are no excuses."