Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu will remain at Luton Town for an 11th season, after signing a contract extension to remain at Kenilworth Road.

He became the first player to go all the way from the National League to the Premier League with the same club, following the Hatters' recent promotion to the top-flight.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards said: "Pelly’s story is such a special one, and everyone knows that now. Ever since he came in, his consistency has been brilliant. He is someone who gives everything. He leaves it all out there.

"So it’s only right that he now gets this opportunity to play in the Premier League, because he’s worked so hard for it."

The 29-year-old midfielder has already made 364 appearances, scoring 23 goals, since signing his first permanent deal with the club.

Pelly added: "We are looking to fight and stay in this league, I cannot wait to contribute to that this season.

"I’ve been at the club for so long, so to get it sorted and get it signed is all good. I’m so happy and looking forward to getting back out there at Kenilworth Road in front of the fans."