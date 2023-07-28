Gallagher rejected lucrative Indian move to join United

New Dundee United signing Declan Gallagher says he turned down a more lucrative move to Owen Coyle's Chennaiyin in the Indian Superleague from St Mirren because his daughter started crying when she heard about the possibility of moving away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun), external

Declan Gallagher, who has moved from St Mirren to Dundee United, has revealed that manager Jim Goodwin apologised for selling him to the Paisley club last year when they were both with Aberdeen, saying he was too hasty to judge the 32-year-old central defender. (Daily Record), external

