Alex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

An 11th successive Premier League campaign for Crystal Palace is upon us, with Roy Hodgson at the helm.

Far from being a lame-duck manager on a one-year deal, Hodgson has been emboldened by his re-appointment, having publicly called on the club's chairman and sporting director to deliver more signings.

Matheus Franca has arrived, but the team likely requires an extra midfielder, winger, forward, and potentially a new back-up goalkeeper if they need to replace an outgoing Vicente Guaita.

Hodgson must, therefore, be at his pragmatic best. If targeting six points in the next four matches is achievable, he must do so with a depleted squad to buy time for reinforcements to arrive.

Mitigating the loss of Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise in the short term is vital. Having lost one to Galatasaray and the other temporarily to injury, he is without both of his first-choice wingers from last season.

In pre-season, Hodgson leaned on two of his veterans, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew - replacing eye-catching creativity with work rate and discipline.

Their defensive work and energy managed to cause issues for Lyon on Saturday, and both played a part in the opening goal. Ayew drew the free kick in typical fashion, and Schlupp headed the Eberechi Eze free-kick home.

If the team is to be built on guile, it will allow Eze to continue from the number 10 spot. Stylistically, he may not be Zaha, but he will undoubtedly carry the same weight of expectation.

Here's how I think we'll start the campaign presuming Tyrick Mitchell is unavailable.