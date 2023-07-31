Up and down opening-day record for Dons

Aberdeen have had mixed fortunes on the opening day of the league season in recent times - winning two and losing two of their last four curtain-raisers.

The Dons went down 2-0 to Celtic last season, and lost 1-0 to Rangers in 2019, but Aberdeen beat Dundee United 2-0 at Pittodrie in 2021, thanks to goals from Jonny Hayes and Christian Ramirez, and in 2019 they beat Hearts 3-2 at home, with a late winner from Ryan Hedges proving the difference.

This time around, they start against Livingston. Barry Robson's side travel to Almondvale on Saturday looking to start the season on a high, and improve that recent opening-day record.