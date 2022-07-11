Burke appointed Kilmarnock youth coach

Chris Burke has been appointed coach of Kilmarnock's reserves, under-18s and intermediates.

The 38-year-old has spent the past five seasons with Killie as a player, making 180 appearances.

Burke was keen to continue playing but will now turn his attention to coaching.

“I know I said I was going to continue playing but I must say that I had to come back to the club," he told Kilmarnock's website.

“I don’t just want to make our kids into better players but I want to make those players better human beings.”

Manager Derek McInnes added: “Chris is a brilliant role model for our youngsters to learn from and ensuring we maintained his association with the club was everything we wanted.”

