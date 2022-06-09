Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo have prevented the PFA Premier League Team of the Season being a clean sweep for Liverpool and Manchester City.

Rudiger - who has since joined Real Madrid on a free transfer - made 34 league appearances for Chelsea, scoring three times and playing a key role in Thomas Tuchel's defence, which was particularly impressive in the first half of the season.

For United, Ronaldo made a dramatic return to Old Trafford at the end of August and the 37-year-old showed no sign of slowing down, scoring 18 times in 30 Premier League games.

In total, six Liverpool players were selected and three from title winners Manchester City.

