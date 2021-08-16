Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

With Joe Willock presented to a near-capacity crowd before kick-off and an early goal from Callum Wilson after some Allan Saint-Maximin magic, it was shaping up to be day to remember.

But West Ham were excellent and thoroughly deserved their victory. Once they got to grips with Saint-Maximin, they took full control.

The Frenchman is arguably Newcastle’s most important player and, in the first half, was given plenty of room and caused problems with his runs from a deeper position. After the break, the Hammers got much closer to him and reduced his level of influence.

Newcastle’s defending was a concern for boss Steve Bruce, who said they gave away “soft goals” and left themselves “too open and exposed” when trying to find a way back into the match.

Joe Willock will be available for Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa. Despite a lack of match action in pre-season, he could go straight into the team as Bruce looks for a response to a disappointing result on opening weekend.