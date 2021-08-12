Brentford v Arsenal: Head-to-head stats

- This will be the first league meeting between Brentford and Arsenal since May 1947, a match the Gunners won 1-0 at Griffin Park.

- Arsenal have won just one of their six visits to Brentford in all competitions (D1 L4), though this will be the first such meeting since May 1947.

- In English top-flight history, Arsenal (47%) and Brentford (43%) have the two highest win rates in London derby matches. The Gunners have played 700 such games (329 wins) while Brentford have played just 28 (12 wins).

- Brentford will be the 50th different team to play in the Premier League, and the 10th from London. Just 11 of the previous 49 participants have won their first ever game in the competition (D15 L23), while no side from the capital has won their first ever Premier League game (D5 L4).