Liverpool v Burnley: Head-to-head stats

Liverpool and Burnley meet for the 15th time in the Premier League on Saturday. Here's what the stats show:

  • If Burnley lose to Liverpool in this match, it would see the Clarets lose more than 10 Premier League games against an opponent for the first time.

  • Liverpool are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League (11), and won their last six in a row. The Reds have taken 29 points from their last 11 games (nine wins, two draws), having earned just 10 points in their previous 11.

  • Liverpool lost 1-0 at home against Burnley in the Premier League last season, ending their 68-match unbeaten league run at Anfield, while the Clarets last won consecutive away league matches against Liverpool in the 1894-95 and 1896-97 seasons.