Liverpool v Burnley: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Liverpool and Burnley meet for the 15th time in the Premier League on Saturday. Here's what the stats show:
If Burnley lose to Liverpool in this match, it would see the Clarets lose more than 10 Premier League games against an opponent for the first time.
Liverpool are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League (11), and won their last six in a row. The Reds have taken 29 points from their last 11 games (nine wins, two draws), having earned just 10 points in their previous 11.
Liverpool lost 1-0 at home against Burnley in the Premier League last season, ending their 68-match unbeaten league run at Anfield, while the Clarets last won consecutive away league matches against Liverpool in the 1894-95 and 1896-97 seasons.