England's manager had no hesitation in selecting experienced pair Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire, despite both having suffered injury problems in the final part of the season.

Henderson and Maguire are two of the team's senior figures and have been hugely significant leaders and personalities on and off the pitch, going back to the run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.

It explains why Southgate is setting those question marks over fitness to one side - even though they are clearly unresolved issues.

Maguire is vital for England's vulnerable-looking central defensive set-up, while Henderson's mentality, ability and drive make him a crucial part of the entire England set-up.

Neither are anywhere near full fitness yet, so while there is an element of risk in counting on Henderson and Maguire, it is an illustration of how important they are to Southgate.

Did Southgate get the tough calls right? Read more of McNulty's analysis