Unvaccinated footballers "may have to choose a different career", according to Burnley chairman Alan Pace.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire's Sports Editor Andy Bayes, Pace said he would not impose his will on players but that their personal choice does impact other people.

"These are personal choices for people and I would never venture to put my will on someone else in that way," he said of those deciding not to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

"It can't be, though, that you put everybody else at risk. If they choose not to [get vaccinated], then they may have to choose a different career.

"Freedom to choose something different doesn't mean you get the same rights and opportunities given to you if you choose to do something that's not in the best interests of everyone else."