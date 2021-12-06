Spurs building momentum - but Norwich need to be more clinical

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Tottenham head to France this week in an attempt to save their European campaign against Rennes.

Since the embarrassing defeat by Mura in the Europa Conference League, Spurs have bounced back with two clean sheet Premier League wins.

Sunday's 3-0 victory against bottom club Norwich leaves them just two points off a Champions League spot with a game in hand over fourth-placed West Ham.

They are beginning to build some momentum under Antonio Conte, but the Italian knows there is plenty of work ahead to turn them into the ruthless team he wants.

It was not quite the comfortable victory the scoreline suggests as Norwich wasted several opportunities, before Spurs scored twice in 10 second-half minutes to take the match away from the Canaries.

With his side three points from safety, Dean Smith will surely know they cannot allow the gap to grow as Norwich get ready for back-to-back home games against Manchester United and Aston Villa, the club that sacked Smith last month.

Norwich enjoyed 59% possession against Spurs and peppered Hugo Lloris' goal with 10 attempts.

But it counted for nothing as their four-match unbeaten run came to an end. Norwich need to be more clinical if they are going to stay up.