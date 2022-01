🗣️ "I don't criticise nor condemn"



Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa discusses Cody Drameh's controversial loan move to Cardiff City & previews Sunday's trip to West Ham United.



🎧 ➡️ https://t.co/AVDyndAffK#lufc #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/Jr91gqbM8h — BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) January 14, 2022

