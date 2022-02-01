Everton, Aston Villa and Newcastle will be the happiest with their January transfer windows, according to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

"It's been a really eventful month for Everton," Edwards said on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "The last two signings (Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek) are fantastic and I think Lampard is a really good appointment moving forward.

"Aston Villa have quietly and efficiently gone about their business - they seem like a club that's going places.

"And Newcastle have managed to sign five players, in a really tough market and their squad is now better equipped to avoid relegation at the end of the month."

