'It certainly isn't going to be cheap' - Burrows

Motherwell Chief Executive Alan Burrows says the "significant damage" caused by flooding at Fir Park will be "very costly".

The Steelmen were due to host St Mirren on Saturday as the Scottish Premiership returned from its hibernation, but the Lanarkshire club confirmed the game's postponement on Friday due to the effect adverse weather has had on the facilities.

"The situation is likely to get worse before it gets better and the staff at Fir Park would certainly testify to that," Burrows told BBC Sportsound.

"It's been a fairly costly and damaging 24 hours for us. Our hospitality was sold out for the game, we were expecting a big crowd in the home and away stands given it's been five weeks since the last game, we were anticipating a big crowd so that in itself is very costly.

"By the time we get around to rearranging the game, I dare say it'll be a midweek, will always have an impact on hospitality and the crowd.

"There has been significant damage all across the stadium, we haven't quite assessed the true extent of what that is going to cost us but it certainly isn't going to be cheap and it'll also be quite time consuming.

"There were areas of Fir Park frozen that I've never seen frozen before, it was unbelievable. Now we're at a stage where a lot of it has thawed out, but pipes are bursting and we're dealing with that.

Burrows offered a little hope, though, saying, "We're doing everything we possibly can to make sure the game with Kilmarnock on Friday 23 December goes ahead."