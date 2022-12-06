Livi offer 2,000 free tickets for United clash

Livingston are offering 2,000 free tickets to local schools, clubs and organisations for their first game after the winter break, at home to Dundee United on 17 December.

It is Livi's last fixture at the Tony Macaroni Arena before Christmas and the club aim to spread some festive cheer with the latest in a series of community ticket giveaways.

A Livi statement said: "With Christmas just around the corner, we appreciate that it’s an expensive time of year, so hope that by giving these tickets away, it will help kids, families and groups take advantage of an afternoon of entertainment."