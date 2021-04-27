One of the anti-Super League T-shirts that Leeds warmed up in before this month's Premier League draw with Liverpool has been acquired by the National Football Museum in Manchester.

Dr Laura Crossley, the museum's head of content, told BBC Radio Leeds: “We were really interested in the enormous reaction it provoked.

"They were worn by players so, in effect, it's players giving their voice about this enormous issue in football. That's really important to collect so we can tell the story about what happened at this time - not just now but in 10 years, 20 years, 30 years.

"It's fantastic that we've been able to preserve that T-shirt in the museum."

