Dundee Utd 0-3 Kilmarnock: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

As poor as United were, Kilmarnock delivered a huge performance when it mattered most.

Derek McInnes' men had already won at Tannadice this season - in the Scottish Cup in February - and repeated the feat in convincing style.

They took a grip from the off and never relented, effectively wrapping things up before half-time.

Despite missing Joe Wright in defence, the Ayrshire side were rock solid at the back and carried plenty of menace at the other end to put themselves within touching distance of survival.

Now one last big effort is required against Ross County on Sunday to guarantee the Ayrshire men avoid the relegation play-off.