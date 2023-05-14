Rangers' Tillman & Watson win young player awards

Rangers' Malik Tillman has been voted men's young player of the year at the PFA Scotland's awards.

The 20-year-old American attacker, on loan from Bayern Munich, scored 12 goals this season.

Midfielder Emma Watson, 17, won the women's young player of the year award, having helped Rangers win the SWPL Cup and netted twice in Scotland's recent win over Costa Rica.

