Where the title can be won & Celtic's post-split fixtures
Celtic will bid to clinch the title against Hearts at Tynecastle on 7 May after the Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures were announced.
Ange Postecoglou's men are 13 points clear of Rangers with five games remaining and face their Glasgow rivals at Ibrox in the second round of matches.
Here are all of Celtic's post-split fixtures:
Sun 7 May: Hearts v Celtic (14:15 BST) (Live on Sky Sports)
Sat 13 May: Rangers v Celtic (12:30) (Live on Sky Sports)
Sat 20 May: Celtic v St Mirren (15:00)
Wed 24 May: Hibs v Celtic (19:45)
Sat 27 May: Celtic v Aberdeen (12:30) (Live on Sky Sports)