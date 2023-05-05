St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has revealed that on-loan striker Tony Watt has injured his ankle in training and could have played his last game for the club.

“We had an injury to Tony Watt in training yesterday so he is not going to be available for Saturday," Robinson said.

“He went over on it. It was innocuous, just two players came together and he went over the wrong way but we are quite concerned about it at the moment. He is having scans on his ankle today.

“Obviously we spoke to Dundee United, who own Tony, and we will have the results today and see where we go with it, but we are quite worried about it at the moment.”

When asked if Watt could miss the rest of the season, Robinson said: “Potentially, yes. Obviously it’s hard to say without the scans but, on the initial look at it, the medical team weren’t too happy with it.

“It reduces our options in the forward areas, with Jonah (Ayunga) already injured, but we have people who have stepped in and done really well before. Alex Greive, young Lewis Jamieson and Greg Kiltie can play in those areas of the pitch as well.

“It is something we are dealing with and we won’t use it as an excuse.”