The latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast is out now on BBC Sounds.

In the latest episode, regular hosts Joe McGrath and Gaz Drinkwater take a look back over the season and hand out their end of season awards.

Plus, after more confusing reports emerge about what is happening with a potential takeover, the team discuss who their preferred bidder is.

Feeling the importance of what happens next in the process, McGrath said: "It is so, so important to the future of Manchester United to know who owns the club ASAP.

"The more the days go without us knowing who is in charge of Manchester United next season in terms of the owners of the club, the more damaging it is to us next year."

Listen to the full episode now on BBC Sounds