Newcastle v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?
- Published
Newcastle have lost three of their last six league games against Crystal Palace (W2 D1), as many as they had in their previous 24 against the Eagles (W15 D6).
Crystal Palace won this fixture 2-1 last season – they’ve never won back-to-back away league games against Newcastle before.
Magpies manager Eddie Howe has lost each of his last three Premier League games against Crystal Palace, conceding eight goals in total. He had only lost one of his first seven against the Eagles, conceding nine goals in that run (W2 D4 L1).
Wilfried Zaha has scored 11 goals in 26 Premier League games this season, his joint-best return in a single top-flight campaign (also 11 last season). The Ivorian is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time since February 2019.