'The stadium was wild, it was like a frenzy'

Manchester City's performance against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday will go down as one of their greatest European performances, says Chris Sutton.

Despite it being a goalless draw, Sutton believes the way City handled themselves in a fiery Champions League quarter-final match was particularly impressive.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "In the first half they were extremely comfortable. They dominated possession, they dominated the territory.

"In the second half they were put under severe pressure and I think it’s a really good sign for City that they did that arguably without their best centre-half in Ruben Dias. He didn’t play but John Stones and Aymeric Laporte were outstanding all night and over both legs Ederson had two saves to make and they were right at the end of the game when City were under big pressure.

"It was about being resilient in that second half. The stadium was wild, it was like a frenzyt, especially as it went into the nine minutes of injury time. For them to come through it is a great sign."

Hear more reaction to City's draw in Madrid on BBC Sounds