'The impact has to be immediate' - who will replace Dyche?

Simon Stone, BBC Sport reporter speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live

Burnley do look in great peril of going down this season.

The finances in the Premier League are so great, it is a brave owner of any football club who just accepts relegation without trying to do something to stop it. Alan Pace is a relatively new owner and he has decided to act.

It can work to dismiss your manager - I remember it happening with Sunderland when they appointed Paolo Di Canio and he got the results that kept them in the Premier League. But it's very much a short-term strategy and they have to pick the right person because the impact has to be immediate.

Burnley need to pick up points immediately, starting with West Ham on Sunday and then they've got Southampton and Wolves. That's the task facing the people running Burnley.

As for Sean Dyche? He is highly employable and will be among the favourites for jobs that come up moving forward. I don't think it will be long before he gets another club.

What do you think of Dyche's dismissal? Let us know here