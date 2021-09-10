Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking before Manchester United - and a certain number seven - face Newcastle on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

He says Cristiano Ronaldo has "lived his life with the discipline of a top professional" and will feature at Old Trafford. "Cristiano and Raphael [Varane] come in and there is no place to hide with winners like that. You can’t give 95% in training when you have winners like them";

He hopes Fred will be available after the international duty row, but adds it is a "lose, lose, lose situation for everyone - national teams, players, clubs. It has been a farce";

Everyone in the squad is training - Alex Telles is still "not 100%" fit, Scott McTominay has recovered, while Jadon Sancho is available after a minor knock.

