Talisman Kane to the rescue

Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

Nuno Espirito Santo was expected rotate his squad, with another quick turnaround before Sunday's Premier League game against Aston Villa.

Before Thursday's match, Nuno said Mura would be a "tough opponent" and the Slovenian champions, who are fifth in the 10-team division this year, gave Tottenham a scare in the second half.

It was a missed opportunity for some of Spurs' fringe players and Mura were on top after the break.

The hosts looked shaky after conceding that brilliant Ziga Kous volley, leaving Nuno with no choice but to bring on Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura to swing the momentum back in their favour.

And it was Kane who chiefly rode to their rescue - his hat-trick made him the first player to score one in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Victory leaves Spurs top of Group G on goal difference, level on points with French side Rennes, who came from behind to beat Dutch side Vitesse.