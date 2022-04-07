Hasenhuttl is pleased that Lyanco is back in training, although Shane Long is a doubt after picking up an ankle knock against Leeds.

He says it was good to break the losing streak last weekend: “It was important we took something there against a side that is definitely on the up. We had good chances to win and now we have two big teams at home at our ground.”

On the competition for places and leaving Theo Walcott and Moussa Djenepo out of the squad: “We made a decision in the summer to have a bigger squad and more alternatives. When everybody is fit now we have a few tough decisions to make about what’s best for the team in each game.”

He will be without Armando Broja, who is ineligible to face his parent club, but Hasenhuttl does not dispute the rule: “Obviously we’d like to have him as he is a threat and could definitely help us but it is a good rule. It is not like this in Germany and it causes some situations. It is a chance for others to play.”