Enough chances to win three games - but will defeat dent morale?

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

This was Manchester City's first Champions League group defeat since September 2018, when they lost 2-1 to Lyon - a run of 18 games unbeaten.

They came into the game on a high and had enough chances to win about three games - most notably when Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva hit the bar in the space of five seconds. Silva's chance, in particular, was a sitter.

Guardiola's side frequently threatened to get in behind PSG's backline with reverse passes, but it never paid off.

City keeper Ederson only touched the ball 13 times, making one save. PSG counterpart Gianluigi Donnarumma was involved 44 times in the game.

This result in itself is not ruinous for City. Team can afford to lose Champions League group games - as long as they win most of their others.

But will it dent their morale? We should find out on Sunday when they go to Anfield to face Liverpool.