Last year, eight of 23 pundits thought Arsenal would make the top four. No one tipped them to finish higher than fourth and they finished runners-up. This year, only four out of 26 think they will finish lower than second, and they are the only other team apart from City to be picked as champions.

Martin Keown: Arsenal have had a fantastic transfer window. I am not sure how Kai Havertz fits in, but I really like the look of Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice is one of England's best players. I still think Manchester City will be too strong for Arsenal to overcome but I see the Gunners finishing a close second.

Jermaine Beckford: What an amazing signing Rice is. He has leadership qualities as well as skill and technique, and brings everything they need.

Micah Richards: I was close to picking Arsenal to win the title, because no team has ever won it four years in a row, but they are without Gabriel Jesus at the start of the season and I think that is just going to kill them.

Ellen White: Arsenal were so close last year and they have added to their squad really well. They need Jesus back because I don't think Havertz is a number nine, but they won't be short of goals - I am a big fan of Leandro Trossard.

Fara Williams: They will find it very different playing in the Champions League. They rested players in the Europa League last season, and they won't be able to do that this time.

