Statistically one of the best keepers in the league last season and more available this summer given his contract situation, Arsenal saw signing David Raya as too good an opportunity to miss.

Selling Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest and replacing with Raya means Arsenal have upgraded the squad. It is all part of Mikel Arteta's vision to compete with Manchester City. Assess a weak spot and make Arsenal better.

The Spaniard made the most saves in the top flight last season according to Opta and he had the best save percentage of any goalkeeper to play at least five times in the season.

Raya is exceptional on the ball with his ability to play long passes and start attacks. Jurgen Klopp once said that Raya "could wear the number 10 shirt" when Brentford played Liverpool in 2021.

Arsenal's goalkeeping coach, Inaki Cana, will have given Arteta a great review when they discussed bringing the keeper in. He worked with Raya previously at Brentford and Blackburn.

It is a risk. Aaron Ramsdale is popular with fans and players and both Peter Schmeichel and Shay Given told the BBC that Arteta is “signing a problem” in having two number one keepers.

But Arsenal will feel that the positives of this move far outweigh the negatives and their new number 22 will probably become their new number one.