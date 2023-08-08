Ben Meakin, BladesPod, external

It’s the eve of the season and the club has taken a novel approach to promotion: star player Iliman Ndiaye joined Marseille last week, and Monday's news was that Sander Berge is going to be allowed to join Burnley.

Throw in the failure to replace our two Manchester City loanees from last season, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, and we are looking at the loss of players who combined to score or assist more than 50 goals between them last season.

It makes for a squad that is significantly weaker than the one that ended last season, with just a handful of largely unproven arrivals so far.

The owner wants to recoup money for players before they leave for free, but it does also feel like we are punting this season away and hoping to build a new side for the Championship by selling our better players at below-market value.

Hardly normal behaviour for a promoted side.

I knew this season would be tough but losing the majority of our most-watchable players is a bitter pill to swallow.

My respect for Paul Heckingbottom increases with every new bit of adversity that gets chucked his way, but he will have to perform miracles this season even if we do reinvest these transfer fees into new players.

It isn’t exactly how I expected things to be when we clinched promotion last spring.

