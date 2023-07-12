Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds, in Oslo

Leeds United fans in Norway's capital for Wednesday's friendly against Manchester United have been describing their feelings about new manager Daniel Farke and the San Francisco 49ers Enterprises, which is set to take control at Elland Road.

Paul, who lives in Moss - a small town south of Oslo - said: "[Farke] is a great choice. He's done it before. We need to go up - this year, I hope."

Roy, who is from Haugesund on Norway's west coast, said: "When they suggested Patrick Vieira and Scott Parker, and then his name came up, I really hoped it would be him.

"He did it twice with Norwich. He knows what it takes to get from the Championship to the Premier League."

However, he recognises this is a time of big change, warning: "We need to be patient now. If we don't go up the first season, I say to the 49ers, 'please don't sack him'.

"We need stability. We have a lot of young players like Joe Gelhardt, Darko Gyabi, even Sam Greenwood, on whom we have a base to build upon.

"As for the the 49ers, I think the only way they can make money on Leeds is if they go up again because they see potential.

"I'm optimistic about the whole thing. They are investors. They want something back. To get something back they need to be promoted, and to get promotion you need to invest.

"Every day we see a player leaving, but at some point we need people in to at least be a contender for promotion."

Raymond, also from Moss, said: "I have the feeling we will go straight up again. In two years we have to - or it will be chaos again"