Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford

Manchester United were at their lowest ebb after a 4-0 humiliation at Brentford followed an opening day home defeat by Brighton.

And, while thousands protested against the ownership of the Glazers before kick-off and the chants continued throughout the game, United's fans rallied behind a performance of fierce intensity and commitment that left Liverpool bullied for long periods.

New £60m signing Casemiro must have relished the magnificent atmosphere inside Old Trafford as United turned the misery of their abject first two league performances on its head.

Erik ten Hag employed pace to take advantage of Liverpool's high defensive line, while his side contested every challenge, showing more aggression in the first 10 minutes here than in both of last season's embarrassing defeats by Liverpool.

This was a landmark night for Ten Hag, who knew his decision to leave out Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo would have brought scrutiny had United lost.

Instead, he enjoyed the sort of night that he will hope gets his Old Trafford reign up and running.