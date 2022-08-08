Les Unionistes arrive to face Rangers

Karel Geraerts' Union Saint-Gilloise have arrived at Glasgow Airport ahead of Tuesday's Champions League qualifying showdown with Rangers.

Last season's Belgian league runners-up hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg as they look to win their first-ever European tie over two legs 58 years after losing their first following two 1-0 defeats by Juventus.

Geraerts was reportedly left angry after his side dropped to 11th in the Belgian top flight after Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Mechelen - the home side, which featured former Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli, recording their first win of the new domestic season.

The head coach had made seven changes from the side that defeated Rangers last week and is likely to return to a similar starting line up to the one that began the season undefeated in their first three outings.

The winners of the tie will face either PSV Eindhoven or Monaco in the play-off round, with the Dutch slight favourites to go through after a 1-1 first-leg draw in the French principality.