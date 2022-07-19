Wolves finished 10th in the Premier League last season, falling short in their quest for European football despite being in the conversion for the majority of the campaign.

So, we asked you for your thoughts on where Bruno Lage's side should expect to end up this term, and whether bringing European football to Molineux again is a genuine ambition.

Here are some of your comments:

John: Depends on some key issues. Europe if Neves stays, Jimenez gets his mojo back and we sign another holding midfielder and striker. Mid-table again if these these things don't happen.

Darron: Worried with the lack of transfer activity, so I'm not getting my hopes up for a European push this season. If we stay consistent in the top half of the table, I'll be happy. However, I'm prepared for a dogfight down in the depths of the bottom half this season.

Max: If we keep Neves and Gibbs-White, and somehow convince Cutrone and Traore to play for us, then Europe is absolutely achievable. Big ifs though!

Nathan: Wolves need more players before a Europe push. There is so much talent, but they are a small squad. One or two key injuries and it’s over. The owners need to invest. If they go and get a few players in key positions and back Bruno Lage, then Europe is definitely a possibility.

Mark: If we want to challenge for Europe, or improve from 10th last season, we have to score more goals. We desperately need a striker and an attacking midfielder who can contribute 20-plus goals. Last season's stats speak for themselves: we failed to score in 16 games (42%), nine at home. If you don't score, you don't win!