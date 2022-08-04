AZ tie 'not insurmoutable for United'

AZ Alkmaar last season came close to reaching the Europa Conference League quarter-finals, but Dundee United head coach Jack Ross thinks this season's qualifier against the Dutch side is not "insurmountable for us".

United host the first leg on Thursday against a side that lost 3-2 on aggregate to Celtic in Europa League qualifying before winning their Conference League group.

Indeed, Pascal Jansen's side would go on to lose to Bodo/Glimt in the last 16, with the Norwegians having reached that stage by beating Celtic.

Ross expects "a challenging tie" for the side he inherited after Tam Courts led them to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership while insisting that he is not looking for United to be mere "European football tourists".

United started their domestic season with 1-1 Premiership draw away to Kilmarnock on Saturday, while AZ have had two legs of the previous round behind them - beating Tuzla City of Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-0 at home before a comprehensive 4-0 victory in the return.

London-born Jansen does not quite expect the atmosphere his side faced last season at Celtic Park, where they lost 2-0 last season, but still anticipates "a difficult fight" against "a physical team".