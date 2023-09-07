'Zagreb target Rangers' Barisic'

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is being targeted by Dinamo Zagreb, with the transfer window still open in the 30-year-old's homeland until Friday. (Germanijak), external

Former Bayern Munich boss Felix Magath says he was nearly Rangers manager before Steven Gerrard got the job in 2018. (Scottish Sun), external

Midfielder Glen Kamara has told Finnish outlet HS that his summer transfer from Rangers to Leeds United was "not as complicated as people sometimes think" as he has joined "a huge club with a great history, good coaches and good players". (HS via Glasgow Times), external

Glen Kamara, the midfielder sold by Rangers to Leeds United this summer, has revealed that Ibrox vice-captain Connor Goldson sets the standards in the dressing-room and made him a better player by pushing him in the gym and at training every day. (Football Scotland), external

Greenock Morton have revealed that they generated around £235,000 in gate receipts from their recent Viaplay Cup tie against Rangers "and it is a significant boost to the club's finances". (Glasgow Times), external

